John Kosich's Democracy 2021; January 31, 2021

John Kosich talks with Sen.
Rob Portman about retirement, looks at the confirmation hearing of Rep.
Marcia Fudge as well as the effort to eventually fill her seat.
Redrawing Ohio's Congressional districts, sports betting in the state and more in this a.m.'s Democracy 2021.
John Kosich looks at Ohio's role in presidential history ahead of Wednesday's inauguration and GO BROWNS - John talks with Bernie..