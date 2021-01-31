Motorcyclist beating the odds

A local Chico man is following his dreams and is now has earned his Professional License as a motorcycle racer.

Alex ricci: "i grew up in chico my whole life, i started riding motorcycles in 2015 and then started racing in 2019."

Since alex ricci started competing he won one novest championship and was the top 3 rider in 4 others.

"last year in 2020 i got my expert license, and did a few races and had a few wins a bunch of top 5's."

Ricci then earned his pro license this last fall, then from there earned two more top 15 finishes before the year was over.

One thing that makes ricci different than his competitors is his hand... "it was definitely a learning curve, but taken the motorcycle safety course and them having you just work the clutch to being with helped a lot with that, but since then it is basically second nature, i don't notice is really.

I just have my hand sitting on the bar and when i need to shift or pull the clutch in i basically take my hand off and wrap it around the bar and pull it in and then let go and put my hand back on the bar."

Ricci says despite his hand, one of the bigger challenges is financing his sport.

"it is very expensive especially at the pro level the money from club racing it is about 110 times more.

I pay for it all myself, i do not have any financial sponsors to help, it is basically all out of pocket right now."

Ricci says it gets a little contingency money... but is also thankful for his friend who owns owns tek moto performance and helps with maintence and his friend who owns shreddog hydrographics and paints his bike..

Ricci added a few races have been cancelled because of the pandemic...