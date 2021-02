Car crashes into home in Cape Coral

THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US FORFOX 4 NEWS AT 10-30 ... I’MSHARI ARMSTRONG.LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT’SHAPPENING RIGHT NOW.WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN HOW ACAR ENDED UP CRASHING INTO THISHOUSE IN NORTH WEST CAPE CORAL.FIRE FIGHTERS SAY THERE WERE TWOPEOPLE IN THE CAR...AND TWO INPEOPLE IN THE CAR...AND