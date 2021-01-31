Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as he ends league goal drought in Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp saluted Mohamed Salah for the “super smart” strike which ended his barren run and put Liverpool on their way to a 3-1 victory at West Ham.Salah had gone six Premier League matches without a goal, equalling his longest goal drought for the Reds.But there was to be no seventh successive blank as Salah returned to form with two exquisite second-half finishes in a valuable win at the London Stadium.
Mohamed Salah's decisiveness ominous sign for Liverpool's title rivals
After having not scored a goal in the Premier League since Dec. 19, Salah broke through with two on Sunday.