Video: 'Fast and furious' snowfall during Monday's evening commute

BE A LITTLE WEATHER GEEKY.THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS, SINCEFRIDAY, I HAVE BEEN SHOWINGTHESE COMPUTER MODELS.LIKE THE WAY THE YOU ARE --THE EUROPEAN WAS LOOKING, BUTNOW LOOK -- THEY ARE SIMILAR.WE START LOOKING AT IT AND SAYHERE ARE THE BANDS IT IS TRYINGTO SET UP AND WE’VE ENTERED THETIME WHERE WE GET CLOSER TO THESTORM AND W HAVE MORE LOCALIZEDCOMPUTER MODELS WHICH HAVEHIGHER RESOLUTION TO THEM.YOU WILL S THE RPM GOING WITHTHE SAME PATHYOU CAN SEE THE OTHER IS GOINGWITH MORE SNOW TO THE WEST.IT’S STILL EARLY AND I WOULDLIKE T SEE IT RUN IT COUPLE OFMORE TIMES AND SEE IF IT GETSCLOSER TO TH EUROPEAN AND OTHERMODELS WE HAVE TO LOOK AT.SO WE ARE GOING TO KEEP AN IONTHAT A NIGHT PUT THAT TOGETHERAND HERE IS WHAT I COME UP WITH.ABOUT 10 TO 16 INCHES OF SNOW ASYOU LOOK OFF TO THE NORTHWEST.EIGHT INCHES AT SEAPORT BUT BYTHE TIME YOU GET TO BROOKLINE,IT COULD BE 10 INCHES.THROUGH THE SOUTH, WE’VE GOTMORE WARM AI RAMPING IN HERE,SO THERE WILL BE A BURST OF SNOWAND THEN IT MAY GO TO A SLEETWHICH DOESN’T PILE UP OR EVENINTO RAIN.I WILL KEEP THIS IN THE FOUR TOEIGHT INCH CATEGORY.THE OUTER CAPE, TWO TO FOURINCHES THERE AND YOU HAVE A LOTOF MIXING GOING ON BUT ATREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF WININLAND AREAS BETWEEN 10 AND 16INCHES OF SNOW SEEM VERY LIKELY.OVER THE CITY, IT IS QUIET BUTIT IS COLD AND THAT IS KEY TOTHE FORECAST.IF IT STAYS COLD AND WE GET THEMOISTURE INITIALLY, THAT IS WHYI’M LOOKING FOR THAT BURST OFSNOW TO DEVELOP.THE TEMPERATURE HOLD STEADY ANDCLIMBS A FEW DEGREES AS WE HEADTHROUGH TOMORROW MORNING BUT WESTART TO SEE THIS NO LIFTINGNORTHWARD AND YOU CAN SEE WHEREIT IS CENTERED.IT’S GOING TO DEVELOP ANDEXPLODE OVER THE TOP OF US.THE TIMING IS SUCH THAT TOMORROWMORNING, WE HAVE SNOW INTO NEWBEDFORD.BY THE TIME WE GET TO LUNCHTIME,IT TO THE MASS PIKE AND THEN ITREALLY COMES DOWN FAST ANDFURIOUS.WE COULD SEE ONE OR TWO INCHESAN HOUR AND THAT WILL STAY WITHUS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS.I THINK THIS PARTICULAR MODELONCE TO BRING TO WARM OF AIR INAND THAT’S WHY I DON’T THINKIT’S GOING TO MAKE IT QUITE THATFAR TO THE NORTH.WITH THAT, THERE WILL BESCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS BUT THEBULK WILL BE THE FIRST PART OFTHE STORM SYSTEM COMING THROUGH.IT HAS A LOT OF WIND.LOOK WHAT HAPPENS.TOMORROW NIGHT, THEY ARE RAMPINGUP AND GETTING STRONG ALL THEWAY THROUGH TUESDAY.MONDAY AND TUESDAY BOTH IMPACTWEATHER DAYS.FLURRIES MAY HANG AROUND BUTTEMPERATURES WARM UP.THURSDAY, WE ARE AROUND 40DEGREES AND SUNSHINE.BY THE END OF THE WEEK, WE AREIN THE MID 40’S IN THE NEXTCHANCE F MOISTURE COULD BE INTHE FORM OF RAIN.CLEARING AWAY ON SATURDAY AND WEWILL COOL THINGS DOWN AS WE HEADTOWARD SUNDAY.VERY INTERESTING NEXT SEVENDAYS, ESPECIALLY THE NEXT