Pulse Polio Programme begins in J-K's Doda

On January 31, Pulse Polio Programme began in J-K's Doda district.

The immunisation program was kick-started by administrating plus polio drops to children in Government Medical College hospital Doda.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Sagar D Doifode said, "There are 71,000 beneficiaries between 0-5 years, who will be vaccinated at 523 booths in the district.

We will also conduct a door-to-door campaign for two days."