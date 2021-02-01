Cal State won't hike tuition amid pandemic hardships

The California State University Chancellor announced it will not be increasing tuition this year.

Over to action news now.com new tonight - cal state universities are not raising their tuition for the 2021-2022 school year..

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to two local seniors about how this impacts them.

Amy standup: "i spoke to two seniors who say they are glad the tuition isn't going up for other students, but feel it should have been decreased this past year, and this upcoming year."

Brooke martin "you know it is virtual instruction it is not in person, so i think it should have been lowered.

Especially since covid i have friends who have lost their jobs or their hours have been limited and same with their parents."

Cumbia padilla "i know to some exent you have to pay the faculty and upkeep the campus.

But i feel like some should be reduced because we are not able to go into office spaces or the gym."

Cumbia padilla and brooke martin say they understand trying to keep people safe during covid-19... but still paying full tuition is a challange for many.

Brooke: "you know there is a financial pressure and burden already on people, i think it shouldhave been lowered."

Martin says she is not sure how graduation will look..

Brooke: "they did send out a google survey over winter break, would you feel comfortable attending an in person ceremony?

If there were cdc guidelines and were six feet a part."

Padilla says even though they dont know about graduation they are still paying fees.

Cumbia: "graduation fees are exactly the same, which is expensive, and i feel like that should be reduced if we are not holding an actual ceremony where they are not having to pay for all the facilities and event set up."

Gfx ann sherman who is the vice president of business and finance said incoming chancellor castro reiterated the csu's commitment to providing an accessible and affordable education as a key partner in shaping calfornia's economy.

Amy stand: "she says throughout the pandemic period csu chico employees have worked on ways to reduce costs which balance the increased expenses associated with virtual instruction.

Reporting from chico.

Amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on."

The last time the cal state system increased tuition was in the