Extreme cold pushes Utica Rescue Mission over capacity

At last count, 64 people needed a warm place to stay, but there are only 59 beds available.

The mission protects them not only from the cold, but now, they have to worry about coronavirus.

They take temperatures when people enter, sanitize frequently, wear masks and social distance.

They'll be busy tomorrow shuffling and making room for everybody.

