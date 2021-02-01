Myanmar's Suu Kyi detained in early morning raid

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
