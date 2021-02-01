Family, friends gather to remember murder victims following suspected killer's arrest

The memorial came during the sixth anniversary of the murders of Gary Wayne Baskins and Kayla Glover.

New tonight -- a memorial was held for two victim who were killed six years ago.

Family and friends of gary wayne baskins gathered for a dove release this evening.

They shared memories of both baskins and kayla glover who were killed in january 2015.

Shaun ryan is the man who was indicted for their murders this month.

He is charged with three counts of capital murder because investigators say he shot into a vehicle -- killing the pair.

He will appear in court for an arraignment hearing