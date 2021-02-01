FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses outside Finance Ministry ahead of presenting Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team posed for a picture outside Ministry of Finance ahead of presenting Union Budget 2021-22.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur was also present.

Finance Minister will read out the Union Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.