NEW CDC TRAVEL ORDER NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON NORTH ALABAMA

The order is slated to go into effect on Monday night and will make it a violation of federal law to not wear a mask on public transportation.

It to the clinic during the week.

Starting tomorrow night -- a new cdc order will require travelers to mask up or face the penalties of violating federal law.

The order also specifies the requirements that these masks must meet and says bandanas, scarves and ski masks won't be good enough..

Waay 31's max cohan shows us what this means and why people are supporting it.

A new c-d-c order issued on friday will require travelers and operators of public conveyances like buses, trains, planes and ride sharing services to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while waiting for, boarding, traveling on, or disembarking public transportation.

People must also wear masks when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub -- such as an airport, seaport or train station... in the united states.

The order -- which takes effect at 11:59 on monday night -- is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

While the order sounds like a major step -- it doesn't change much locally...official s at the huntsville airport say county and state mandates have been enforcing the same thing since the summer.

Jana kuner -- public relations manager, huntsville intl.

Airport "prior to that, we had strongly encouraged that people wear masks so we've been doing this for a long time and our passengers are certainly familiar with being asked to wear a mask and most people are compliant."

The order will be nothing new for ride sharing services either -- with both uber and lyft implementing their own mask requirements several months ago.

Now -- with failure to comply elevated to a federal offense... people are hoping this shows the gravity of the situation... bob rieder -- supports cdc order "federal carries a little different tone obviously than state does so yeah, i think so i think that'll send a different and more serious message" katt bryant -- is immunocompromi sed "i hope they do, i hope it's more serious than just, 'hey, can you please wear your mask."

In huntsville, max cohan, waay