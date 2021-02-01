NEW MEXICO JOINS COLORADO IN CALLING FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO MAKE SPACE COMMAND DECISION MORE TRANSPA

Politicians from New Mexico argue that the process was not fair or done through the typical methods of evaluation.

New claims. new at ten -- legislators from new mexico are now joining the calls for the biden administration to take a closer look at space command.

Redstone arsenal was selected as the preferred site for the permanent headquarters on january 13th.

But in his letter to president biden -- new mexico senator martin heinrich said there are "serious questions of political impropriety."

He also argues that the air force skirted its "own standardiezd process for selecting locations to host organizations of this size."

These claims are similar to those from the colorado delegation -- which argued that former president trump influenced the final decision.

An air force spokesperson previously told us that redstone was chosen on merit -- not political favors.

We've the air force for more specifics on the metrics they used for choosing huntsville over the other sites.

We're waiting