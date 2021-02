Girl Gives Priceless Reaction on Receiving Puppy For Christmas

This girl's sister decided to surprise her with an early Christmas present.

When she returned home after meeting her friends, she found a bag with dog toys and a sign of paws on it.

After getting the hint, she rushed to the other room where her puppy waited for her inside a cage.

She looked extremely happy, and tears streamed down her face as she couldn't contain her happiness while meeting her adorable pet for the first time.