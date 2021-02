Sensex up by 443 points ahead of Union Budget 2021-22

BSE S and P Sensex was up by 443 points at 46,728.83, while the Nifty was up by 114.85 points at 13,749.45 in opening session ahead of Union Budget 2021-22.

Among stocks, Reliance Industries was up by 10.85 points at 1,852.

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys were also among the gainers.