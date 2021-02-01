Amit Shah, other cabinet ministers arrive at Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Parliament ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 on February 01.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which will schedule to take place at around 11:00 am.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also arrived at the Parliament.

Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time this year.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 08 to April 08.