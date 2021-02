Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi detained, 1 year emergency declared | Oneindia News

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid in Myanmar.

The move came after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

Some sources say soldiers had been deployed outside city hall in the main city of Yangon.

