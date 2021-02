Stellantis Spotlight January 29, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending January 29, 2021, include Ram 1500 TRX named FOUR WHEELER 2021 Pickup of the Year, the 2021 Dodge Durango is the winner of a Vincentric Best Value in America award and changes to our social media channels reflect new company name.