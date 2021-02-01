New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS. The return of a legend

Thanks to the displacement increased to 1,160cc, the new 3-cylinder in-line engine reaches an exuberant peak power of 180 HP at 10,750 rpm and develops 125 Nm of maximum torque at 9,000 rpm.

Also designed thanks to the racing experience linked to the supply of engines for the Motorcycle Championship, it offers a simply thrilling riding experience.

It is also more responsive and responsive, spins 650 rpm higher than the 1,050 unit, and delivers a sporty and exciting intake and exhaust tone.

The entire powertrain has been completely redesigned, in every single component greater performance and weight reduction have been sought, making the engine as a whole 7 kg lighter.

Despite the larger displacement, it is actually more compact and significantly improves every aspect of riding in terms of neutrality, feeling in the saddle and handling.