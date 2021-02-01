Bentley Continental R Mulliner Preview

The Continental R was the first all new bodied Bentley coupe since the R-Type Continental of 1952.

A total of 1,548 were built, including 158 Mulliner editions, 44 Le Mans Series and 11 Final Series.

The Continental R had re-established Bentley as a premium sporting marque in its own right.

The Continental R was considered as a classic, and brought into the Final Series with performance related additions and the Mulliner specification.

Being a Final Series, our car features branded brake callipers, wide wheel arches and 18" wheels.

It also features a turbo boost gauge, chromed bezels, a large red starter button, black lacquer furnishings and winged Bentley motifs in the waistrails.