Budget: Watch farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's reaction to FM Nirmala's speech

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is one of those leading the stir at the borders of the national capital, commented on the Union Budget 2021.

He said that he would see what the document contains with regard to farmers.

During her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had pointed out that more farmers had benefited from the minimum support price (MSP) regime in 2020, than in previous years.

The protesting farmers want a new MSP law, as well as repeal of 3 recent agri-reform laws.

