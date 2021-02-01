Boy, 13, with brain injury raises £178,000 to save disability activity centre
A 13-year-old boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury has raised more than £178,000 for the charity that “changed his life” – more than seven times his original target.Two weeks ago, Oliver Voysey from Newcastle launched his Oliver’s Calvert Army crowdfunding appeal to help save a Lake District activity centre for children with disabilities.