Boy, 13, with brain injury raises £178,000 to save disability activity centre

A 13-year-old boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury has raised more than £178,000 for the charity that “changed his life” – more than seven times his original target.Two weeks ago, Oliver Voysey from Newcastle launched his Oliver’s Calvert Army crowdfunding appeal to help save a Lake District activity centre for children with disabilities.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Launches Stroke Treatment Clinical Research Program with Psychedelic Drug DMT “The Spirit Molecule”
GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB:..