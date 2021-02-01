I Was 557lbs - Today I'm Revealing My New Weight | BRAND NEW ME

AT 557Ibs, Frank Markosek from Downers Grove, Illinois, always had ups and downs with his weight, issues with fast food and an overall food addiction.

Frank told Truly: “It has taken almost 33 years to finally conquer that.

But I finally feel like I have a grasp on that aspect of having self-control over what I eat nowadays." Frank always knew he had a problem with his weight but failed to address it.

“I just wanted to be skinny and I was doing it all for the wrong reasons but it took until April of last year to finally get it all to click in my head." There were points when Frank thought he would never lose weight but during a bachelor weekend in Nashville, it really hit home to Frank just how much he needed to change his life around.

“I went to Nashville with three of my friends and I didn’t want to go initially because I had a feeling that it wasn’t going to turn out well.

I felt that my weight at that point was restricting me at so many things that even just walking up a flight of stairs was a problem.

But I wanted to do it for my friend." Frank is now happy he went because, ultimately, it changed his life forever.

Since the trip to Nashville, Frank set an original goal of walking 10,000 steps a day rather than going to a gym because of being self conscious and people reacting.

To date, Frank has lost over an incredible 300lbs.