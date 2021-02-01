Budget 2021-22: Govt to provide Rs 35,000 crore to COVID-19 vaccines

As country fights with COVID pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in budget for 2021-22 informed that Rs 35,000 crore will be allotted to COVID-19 vaccines this year.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22.

I am committed to provide further funds if required," said the Finance Minister.

She also added, "The pneumococcal vaccine, limited to only 5 states at present, to be rolled out across the country.

This will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually."