Budget proposals for 2021-22 rest on six pillars: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 01 emphasizing six pillars on which the budget rests.

"The Budget proposals for 2021-12 rest on six pillars-health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and RandD, Minimum Govt and Maximum Governance," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.