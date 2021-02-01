Revealing My Next Plastic Surgery To My Daughter | My Extraordinary Family

TRACY KISS, 33, is the mother of two who has spent in excess of £70K on plastic surgery.

Tracy got her first boob job at 18 and has gone on to have a variety of other procedures.

The fitness influencer and OnlyFans model receives judgment at every turn for her love of plastic surgery.

Tracy told Truly “that other mums at the school gate think she’s after their men, randomers online constantly troll her and even her own family, who have urged her to stop for years.” Despite all of this, there’s no-one Tracy will listen to, not even her own children Millie, 13, and Gabriel, 8, who tell her she’s beautiful as she is.

Although she loves being a mum, Tracy hates what it has done to her body.

Since giving birth she has subsequently had a designer vagina worth £5K, regular stomach tightening sessions to get rid of stretch marks and a third boob job.

Having dedicated her life to her children and other people, Tracy has been determined to give herself some self love.

She argues that her children never go without and being happy herself, makes her a better mother.

Next up, Tracy wants to get eyelid surgery at a whopping £4k and she’s not told anyone yet…