Vaccinating all care homes a 'huge milestone' says minister

Social care minister Helen Whately said the coronavirus vaccine has been offered to every care home in England where it was possible for teams to go in.

Medical teams have visited over 10,000 care homes to vaccinate residents and staff, which the minister called a "huge milestone".

No timeframe has yet been given to when safe visiting can be introduced into care homes.

