Today's budget shows India's confidence, will instill self-confidence in world: PM Modi

Speaking on today's Union Budget 2021-2022, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 01 said, "Today's budget shows India's confidence and will instill self-confidence in the world.

The budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society." "We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth and a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms with this budget," he added.