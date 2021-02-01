Road Conditions Feb.1

Mph.

Tuesday night: mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday night: mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: a chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 10am, then rain and snow showers between 10am and 2pm, then rain showers after 2pm.

High near lets see how this weather is effecting our roads... our roads... news 18's micah upshaw is live to tell us how roads are looking across tippecanoe county.

Hey, micah!

Main roads are clear across tippecanoe county right now.

That's thanks to all the preparation that went into this weekend.

Snow accumulation reached at least 5 inches this weekend.

Tippecanoe county and lafayette saw a total of 56 slide offs.

Three of them happened last night near veteran's memorial parkway south.

That area has since been salted.

West lafayette reports a few slide offs and crashes happening this weekend as well.

City and county snow plows are hitting the roads this hour.

Tippecanoe county highway maintenance supervisor, brian sterner says be patient with road crews this morning.

Just be patient with our truck drivers out there, they're trying to their jobs and do the best they can.

You know, our goal is to make sure everybody stays safe on the roads and way r them to help us do that is to just slow down and be aware of their surroundings.

Several schools are on delay this morning.

You can head to our website to see if you're schools on that list.

There are still flurries this morning but the roads are not expected to get any worse.

Road crews across the county will be focusing on the roads they couldn't get to over the weekend due to parked cars.

Remember to still take your time and drive cautiously this morning.

I'm reporting in west lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

Thank you micah.

Try to stay warm.