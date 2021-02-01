Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers, find two new ones

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb.
8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol.
DEVELOPING THIS MORNING..
NEWREPRESENTATION FOR FORMERPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.
HISOFFICE HAS ANNOUNCED THAT TWONEW LAWYERS WILL REPRESENT HIMFOR HIS SECOND IMPEACHMENTTRIAL.ATTORNEYS DAVID SCHOEN ANDBRUCE CASTOR JUNIOR WILL NOWHEAD THE LEGAL TEAM..
BOTHEXPERIENCED IN CRIMINALDEFENSE.
WITH HIS SECONDIMPEACHMENT TRIAL JUST DAYSAWAY..
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP AND HIS LEAD IMPEACHMENTLAWYERS PARTED WAYS.
TRUMP ISNOT PLANNING TO APPEAR INPERSON FOR THE SENATEIMPEACHMENT TRIAL... BUT MAYSUBMIT A WRITTEN LETTERINSTEAD.
HE'S FACING A CHARGEOF "INCITEMENT OFINSURRECTION" FOR HIS ROLE INTHE JANUARY 6TH RIOT AT THU-S CAPITOL.THE FORMER PRESIDENT'S TRIALIS SET TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK.LAWMAK
