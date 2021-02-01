Skip to main content
The latest coronavirus numbers in Florida

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
RIGHT NOW, FLORIDA IS SEEING ARISE IN ITS CORONAVIRUSNUMBERS... MORE THAN7-THOUSAND NEW CASESWEREREPORTED IN OUR STATE IN THEPAST 24 HOURS.

THERE ARE NOWMORE THAN 1-MILLION 720-THOUSAND CASES IN TOTAL.

119NEW DEATHS WERE ALSO REPORTED.THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL TO MORETHAN 26- THOUSAND 4-HUNDRESINCE THE PANDEMIC B

