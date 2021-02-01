Budget focuses on increasing farmers' income: PM Modi

Hailing the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the financial document focuses on increasing farmers' income, and several measures have been taken in this direction.

"Farmers will be able to get loans easily.

Provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," he added.

FM Sitharaman presented the Union Budget today in the Parliament and announced several measures which the government said give a boost to the agriculture sector.