'We chose to spend big on infrastructure, tend to need of healthcare sector,' says FM Sitharaman

"Two important features of this budget are that we chose to spend big on infrastructure and tend to the need of the healthcare sector," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference on February 01.

Sitharaman said that this budget comes at a time when everyone decided to give impetus to the economy.

"This budget comes at a time when all of us decided to give impetus to the economy and that impetus, we thought, would be qualitatively spent and give necessary demand push if we choose to spend big on infrastructure.

If there are two important features of this Budget, it is that we chose to spend big on infrastructure which spans across roads, power generation, bridges, ports and so on.

As a second feature, I tend to the need of the healthcare sector and even there, capacities for better health management had to be brought in light of what we had gone through last year," said Nirmala Sitharaman.