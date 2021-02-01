Trump’s New Legal Team Includes Epstein Suicide Denier and Former DA Who Refused to Prosecute Bill Cosby

Just days before Senate impeachment trial, disgraced former president Trump has a new legal team.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Former president Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defence team on Sunday, one day after it was revealed that he had..
After five lawyers quit last week, David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. have come on to rep the former president.