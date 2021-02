Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special

Steve Burton caught up with legends of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry -- Cedric Maxwell, Gerald Henderson, M.L.

Carr, Michael Cooper, Bob McAdoo, Antoine Walker and Metta World Peace -- for a trip down memory lane.

In this segment, Max says the Lakers don't have 17 titles, and they discuss LeBron James' current run in L.A.

-- and a potential stop in Boston.