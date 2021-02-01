Single vehicle crash on I-70 near Terre Haute sends two to hospital

The Eastbound lane of I-70 at Mile Marker 5 is closed due to a single-vehicle crash.

A crash on i-70 sent two people to the hospital this afternoon.

It happened near the state line.

Indiana state police say the car left the highway for an unknown reason and rolled several times... you see here ..

The car landed upside down.

A passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were hurt.

They have