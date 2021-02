Lockdown measures are working, assures PM

Boris Johnson said there were signs the lockdown measures are working but it was too early to "take your foot off the throat of the beast" by easing restrictions.

On Monday the Prime Minister visited a vaccine centre in Batley, West Yorkshire.

Report by Thomasl.

