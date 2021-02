Govt spent a lot since fiscal deficit gone from 3.5% to 9.5%: FM Sitharaman

After presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government spent a lot during the pandemic since the fiscal deficit which was 3.5% of GDP in February 2020 has increased to 9.5% this year.

Sitharaman further said that accounting of government expenditure and revenue statements have become lot more transparent and open.