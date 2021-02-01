Navalny's wife Yulia fined for protesting

A Russian court has fined Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, 20,000 roubles ($265) for taking part in unsanctioned protests on Sunday, the court said.

The wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appeared in a Russian court Monday (February 1) for protesting the day before.

Yulia Navalnaya was fined $265 for taking part in unsanctioned protests on Sunday (January 31).

Addressing the court her lawyer said they'd be appealing the decision.

Yulia joined thousands of protesters across Russia marching to call for her husband's release.

Braving the bitter cold and threat of prosecution riot police broke up the protests detaining more than 5,300.

This protester is shouting for the police to stop electroshocking him.

The Kremlin's spokesman on Monday labelled the demonstrators "hooligans and provocateurs," telling reporters on a conference call that dialog with such people would be impossible.

Authorities had said in advance that the rallies were illegal and would be broken up.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 after returning to Moscow from Germany.

He had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia last summer.

He accuses President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, which the Kremlin denies.