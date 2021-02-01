Public school open enrollment begins today

Families can apply for their children to attend a different school district than the one in which they live.

THERE'S ANEW OPTION.N-B-C 26'S JENNABREE HAS BEENCOVERING MANYSTORIES THISMORNING, AND has ACLOSER LOOK.ONLINE.." I really wanted my kidsto have that experience ofbeing in school five days aweek."AND IN PERSON.." if my girls get done earlythey're getting an extra 10minute break instead ofsitting around."TWO SIDES OF ANONGOING EDUCATIONDEBATE.STARTING TODAY..PARENTS WILL HAVEMORE OF A SAY IN THESIDE THEY STAND ON."I think it's important justto give parents that optionbecause it might be thatthe district that they live injust might not be the rightfit for the child."PARENTS CAN NOWAPPLY FOR OPENENROLLMENTTHROUGH THEWISCONSINDEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC INSTRUCTION.IT LETS FAMILIESATTEND A SCHOOLDISTRICT OTHER THANTHE ONE IN WHICHTHEY LIVE.PARENTS CAN APPLYTO UP TO THREEDIFFERENTDISTRICTS."This gives them theopportunity to just explorethat and just to see ifsomething else might bebetter fit for the child."DURING THE 2019-2020SCHOOL YEAR..

65-THOUSAND STUDENTSTRANSFEREDTHROUGH THEPROGRAM.AFTER ACONTENTIOUS YEARTHAT STILL HAS MANYPARENTSFRUSTRATED..THAT NUMBER COULDCLIMB IN THE YEARAHEAD."My littlest has reallymissed a lot of that social,emotional piece of schooland it seems likeWisconsin is really doing itright."ENROLLMENT FORTHE 2021-2022SCHOOL YEAR RUNSTHROUGH APRIL 30TH.THE ONLINEAPPLICATION IS THEPREFERRED METHOD--BUT YOU CAN ALSOFILL OUT A PAPERAPPLICATION ANDTAKE IT DIRECTLY TOTHE SCHOOLDISTRICT.