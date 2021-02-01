8 Powerful Quotes to Celebrate Black History Month

Power concedes nothing without a demand.

It never did and it never will, Frederick Douglass.

... history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own, Michelle Obama.

I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear, Rosa Parks.

Every great dream begins with a dreamer.

Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world, Harriet Tubman.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, Martin Luther King Jr. The best way to make dreams come true is to wake up, Mae C.

Jemison.

Love recognizes no barriers.

It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope, Maya Angelou.

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today, Malcolm X