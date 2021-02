Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of baby girl and name | OneIndia News

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared the first ever glimpse of their baby girl since her arrival on January 11.

The post shared by Anushka Sharma in her social media handles also reveals that the couple have named their baby Vamika.

#VirushkaBaby #BabyVamika #Virushka