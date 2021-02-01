Bloomington South @ Terre Haute South

We'll start right here in vigo county.

At 4-10 it's been a season to forget so far for the terre haute south braves, but you get the feeling when watching the braves if they could just string some wins together they may still be able to turn things around.

Tonight they had their chance to do just that as they took on the bloomington south panthers.

3rd qtr, braves cortez hanes gets a decent look at the jumper, its off line but he follows his shot to get the board and the bucket.

Panthers lead cut 8.

Later in the qtr, panther trying to get a lay in but matt gambill says no sure...love a good block party.

4th qtr, brylan apholone steps inside the arc and knocks down the mid range jumper to cut the pantehrs lead.

Next braves possession amariyae wilson takes almost the same exact mid range jumper and it's money.

But bloomington south held the braves to just 16 2nd half points