Budget 2021-22: Assam gets Rs 34,000 crore for road development

To boost roads connectivity in Assam, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday, while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, allocated Rs 34,000 crore for the development of roads and national highways in the state.

FM Sitharaman also said that road projects worth Rs 19,000 crore are underway in the northeastern state of Assam, and that 1300 kilometers of highway construction is expected to take place in the next three years.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2021-2022 speech, proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two states -- Assam and West Bengal.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a 'people-centric' budget.