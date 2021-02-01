Modi govt focuses both on allocation and implementation of schemes: Narendra Tomar

Speaking on today's Union Budget 2021-2022, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Government of India (GoI), under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, does not only focus on increasing budget allocation, but also on the implementation of schemes.

"Government of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is committed to working for the interest of farmers.

Every year the focus is not only on increased budget allocation, but also the implementation of schemes," he said.

FM Sitharaman presented the Union Budget today and announced several measures which the government said give a boost to the agriculture sector.