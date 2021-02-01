Parke Heritage @ Riverton Parke

In the w-i-c.

Let's take a trip up u-s 41 as the 2a 5th ranked wolves of parke heritage faced county rival riverton parke.

First half here.

Wolves connor davis drives baseline..

Denied twice but never thrice i like to say as he gets the bucket to finally drop.

Later..

Davis...cookies!

And he goes the length of the floor to convert on the other end.

Davis had himself a game tonight putting in 23 in this one.

R-p didn't have much going.... but what they did get came from derron hazzard.

He puts the layup in off the sweet feed from his teammate... just before half here.

Panthers moving it around... sharing the rock... ball finds hazzard again down low..

And gets the floatation to drop.

This one was back and forth in parke county... don't be fooled by the final score... this was a 6 point game deep into the 3rd quarter... but parke heritage pulled away in a big way late.

The wolves win their 15th game of the season by a final of 73 to 44 over riverton parke.

Christian johnson led all scorers in this one with 34 points.

Derron hazzard had 20 points