Politicos share views on Union Budget 2021-22

Several politicians, both from the government and the opposition shared their opinion on Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While BJP leaders including Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the financial document, opposition leaders such as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticised the government for announcing more privatisation measures.