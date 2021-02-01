Diocese announces new partnership between catholic schools and Benedictine

Weatherá) today marks the start of catholic schools week, and here locally the diocese is using the moment to announce a new plan to keep local catholic education viable here in the st.

Joseph area for years to come.

We were at bishop leblond earlier this afternoon for the special announcement.

<<with over 160 years of service to the community, st.

Joseph catholic schools are taking a major step forward in their' plans to revitalize catholic education locally this is a great opportunity that the community has to focus on the future and to not only appreciate where we've been but to realize where we want to go.

The bishop of the diocese on hand to formally announce key parts of the plan, among them bringing the schools closer together.

It's an opportunity for our schools to be working more closely together rather than just entirely separateleaders in the diocese say the plan will not include closing anything down..we aren't planning on eliminating a school, our schools are going to be working in tandem with each other.

Rather they say it'll create a more positive classroom environment, increase academic performance, and improve catholic school sustainability.this is something that will impact the trajectory of our schools for the next several decades.

Perhaps the biggest feature of the plan, a partnership between the catholic schools and the education program at benedictine college.

College president steve minnus saying he's excited to see how the schools and the college will benefit.

It helps both parties because, we have one of the top education programs in the country, but we want to place our graduates in fantastic schools.

We can send more and more of our graduates to st.

Joseph and really build up the education program here.the diocese hoping the plan will pave the way for a brighter future for kids at every stage of catholic education.it's really a win win for everybody.

The diocese is also appointing an overseer to monitor the progress of the plan.