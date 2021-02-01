Monday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: TDY, RMT

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Teledyne Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of TDY, for a cost of $366.05 each, for a total investment of $3.66M.

Teledyne Technologies is trading up about 3.7% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Mehrabian in the past year.

And also on Friday, President Christopher D.

Clark purchased $86,240 worth of Royce Micro-cap Trust, purchasing 8,000 shares at a cost of $10.78 each.

Before this latest buy, Clark made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $84,000 shares at a cost of $8.40 each.

Royce Micro-cap Trust is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday.

Thus far Clark is down about 0.6% on the buy, with shares trading as low as $10.71 in trading on Monday.