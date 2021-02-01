EFD on Scene of an Early Morning House Fire

On Monday for a working structure fire.

According to Evansville Dispatch crews were called to a vacant home in the 1100 block of West Virginia Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Safety measures.

An early morning house fire is under investigation.... evansville fire crews responded to a vacant home off west virginia street.

This is down the road from fulton park in evansville.

A call came in to dispatch just before 2:30 this morning.

Crews on scene worked to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby apartment building.

Families from those units were able to get out safely.

Stay with us